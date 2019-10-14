Black students say they don’t feel safe at UConn after video shows 3 white students allegedly yelling N-word from dorm parking lot

by: Mario Boone

Posted: / Updated:

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Black students at the University of Connecticut (UConn) said they no longer feel safe at their school.

“I don’t feel comfortable here anymore,” said Areon Mangan.

The upset comes after a video that shows three white students walking through the parking lot of Charter Oak Apartments allegedly saying the N-word to black students inside of their rooms and then laughing about it.

“Right now, everybody is on edge because it happened twice now and nothing is being done,” said Jakim Dease.

Mangan said the incident happened right outside her window.

“That was actually right outside my window, and that’s just so upsetting, like, that hurts,” she said.

The anonymous student that recorded the incident said he was shocked. He told News 8’s Mario Boone that he had never been called the N-word until that night.

“If they’re found, I would like them to be expelled,” he said. “I don’t think the university stands for behavior like that and shouldn’t stand for it.”

Eleanor JB Daugherty, UConn’s Dean of Students, sent an email to the man saying, “I’m sorry to hear this incident occurred.”

The incident is being investigated by university police.

But students want something done now.

“They have to make it be known that it’s not okay and it’s not going to be tolerated,” said Dease.

“The people that belong here want action,” added Mangan. “We want change. This is not fair to us.”

