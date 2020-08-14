BLM mural at South Windsor Town Hall vandalized; town covers up vandal’s graffiti

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Two months after a group of students got permission from South Windsor Mayor Andrew Paterna to paint a Black Lives Matter mural, it was vandalized.

The mural was painted on the driveway in front of town hall days after the town declared racism a public health crisis.

Immediately when it was complete, it stirred up a lot of talk within the community.

Some residents supported the mural and the message, others didn’t think it was appropriate to have on the town hall driveway.

On Friday, Paterna told News 8, “I apologize to the town and people I may have upset by making that decision, but at the same time, I think it’s time to move on. It’s time to talk about the issues of racial equality and social justice in the town of South Windsor.”

The mayor is now pushing for conversations within the community to happen to avoid vandalism.

News 8 spoke with one resident who said she was at the town hall Thursday morning when crews were working to clean up the graffiti.

“It almost looked like a paint can was dumped, and then over here was where the curse words were and the Blue Lives Matter.”

She said she moved to South Windsor six years ago and she was disappointed to see this action from her fellow residents.

“I was pretty surprised to see someone stoop to that level.”

The mayor said there was no specific policy in place that would require a vote before having the mural completed on the driveway.

Moving forward, town council members may look to adopt a specific policy. For now, they have no plans to repaint the area with anything other than no parking and fire lanes.