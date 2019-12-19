1  of  2
Police give update on Ansonia homicide investigation and missing 1-year-old girl Vanessa Morales.
$10K reward offered in the disappearance of Vanessa Morales

by: Kaylee Merchak

Posted: / Updated:

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Ansonia police are looking for several items in the hopes of locating Vanessa Morales.

Officers are looking for a multi-colored polka dot comforter, car seat with base and possible attached teething keyring, and an Eddie Bauer First Adventure backpack diaper bag.

Police said Holloway used the items to care for Vanessa daily, and believe they may still be with her or were thrown away.

  • Not actual backpack
  • Not actual comforter

If found, the items should not be touched. Police should be called at (203) 735-1885.

Holloway, 43, was found dead in her home on Myrtle Avenue on Dec. 2 after a welfare check.

Her 1-year-old daughter, Vanessa, has last seen days earlier. State and federal officials have been searching for her ever since.

On Tuesday, Vanessa’s father, 43-year-old Jose Morales was arrested in connection with her disappearance and Holloway’s death.

However, he has not been charged in either case.

Officers still believe Vanessa is alive and said that their main focus is finding Vanessa.

“We are not looking to arrest or start criminal proceedings against whoever has Vanessa; we just want her returned to her family,” the department said in a news release Tuesday.

Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to bringing Vanessa home or for anyone who has the unharmed child in their possession.

Those who saw Morales on Nov. 30, Dec. 1, or Dec. 2, are asked to contact the FBI tip line at (203) 503-5555 or the Ansonia Police Department at (203) 735-1885 or through Tip411.

