Bloomfield brothers arrested for narcotics

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two brothers from Bloomfield were arrested for possession of narcotics Friday night.

Twenty six-year-old Shase Ricks and his 25-year-old brother, Malik Ricks, both of Bloomfield, were stopped by Wallingford police at around 8 p.m. Friday.

Police found 12.2 grams of heroin, 5.5 grams of crack cocaine, 1.5 ounces of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and approximately $1,100 in cash, which may be from narcotic sales, according to police.

The brothers were released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and are expected in court on September 13.

They were both charged with possession with intent to sell crack cocaine, possession with intent to sell heroin, possession of marijuana with intent to sell (over ½ ounce / under 4 ounces), conspiracy to commit possession with intent to sell crack cocaine, conspiracy to commit possession with intent to sell heroin, and conspiracy to commit possession of marijuana with intent to sell (over ½ ounce / under 4 ounces).