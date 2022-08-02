BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bloomfield man was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday for the distribution of heroin and the illegal sale of a firearm, police said.

According to documents and statements made in court, Hartford police arrested 33-year-old Michael Simpson of Bloomfield in July of 2018. Police shared Simpson was selling drugs from his car while parked at a car wash on Homestead Avenue in Hartford.

At the time of his arrest, Simpson was in possession of distribution quantities of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana: a leaded Taurus .380 caliber handgun and $2,664 in cash.

Police shared Simpson had previously been convicted of firearm, robbery and drug offenses. Simpson also violated federal law by possessing a firearm when he had previously been convicted of a felony.

In Feb. 2021. Simpson pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Simpson who is currently released on bond is required to report to prison on Aug. 29th.