Body camera footage of officer-involved shooting incident in Naugatuck released

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Investigators have released body camera footage from the officer-involved shooting incident in Naugatuck.

The footage shows a shooting that happened on Monday, Sept. 14, when officers were conducting a traffic stop on Route 8’s northbound on-ramp at Maple Street.

Investigators said Officer Kevin Zainc was in a marked patrol vehicle while in uniform and observed what he believed to be a hand to hand drug transaction conducted from a car driven by 24-year-old Roznovsky Machado, of Waterbury.

He followed Machado on the ramp where he made the stop. Reports state he then parked his car behind Machado and told him what he had witnessed. At that time, Machado provided his name but did not give the officer a valid license.

Sergeant Nicholas Kehoss then arrived in to assist.

In the video, someone can be heard saying, “Yo, don’t do it! Don’t do it.” Then, Machado starts to drive off, a car horn beeps and shots are fired.

Footage shows Kehoss falling to the ground as Machado drives off.

Shots continue to ring out and an officer, who appears to be Kehoss, said,”That’s five shots fired.”

Machado has not been arrested. However, the rental car he was driving was later found in Waterbury.

Kehoss was treated for his injuries and released. It is unclear if Machado has hurt.

Kehoss has been placed on administrative assignment.

The shooting is still under investigation.