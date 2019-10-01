Body found in Bridgeport harbor connected to stabbing investigation, police say

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Police reported Tuesday that the body that was found in the Bridgeport Harbor Monday is connected to their investigation of a domestic stabbing in September.

Police report that the body has been identified as Universal Yancey and that he “had an outstanding warrant for attempted murder stemming from the stabbing assault of his girlfriend last week in Bridgeport.”

In a series of tweets Friday, BPD reported that in late September Yancey had stabbed his girlfriend and fled the scene.

Yancey’s girlfriend was taken to the hospital and was listed as being in serious but stable condition.

TWEET #1 of #3 – Last night #BPD responded to a female stabbed at 1015 Fairfield Ave. The victim was transported by medics to St. V's where her condition was listed as serious but stable. Investigation determined the victim was stabbed by her boyfriend, Universal Yancey (5/1/89). — Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) September 27, 2019

On that same day, Yancey is reported to have stolen a 2013 Ford Focus that was later recovered by police.

On September 27th, detectives secured an arrest warrant for Yancey and charged him with Criminal Attempt at Murder.

#2 Yancey fled the location of the stabbing before #BPD arrived. Yancey then stole a 2013 Ford Focus from a nearby gas station that was later recovered.



Today, detectives secured an arrest warrant for Yancey charging him with Criminal Attempt at Murder. — Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) September 27, 2019

Later that day, BPD asked the public for help finding Yancey and cautioned that “he is considered potentially armed and dangerous.”

#3 Anyone with information regarding Yancey's whereabouts are asked to contact #BPD 203-576-TIPS.

Call 911 if Yancey is spotted.



Citizens should not approach Yancey, he is considered potentially armed and dangerous. #BPD #lookout #tips pic.twitter.com/o4x2usOrBA — Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) September 27, 2019

Yancey’s body was found Monday near a power plant in the Bridgeport harbor.

Detectives are investigating the cause of death.