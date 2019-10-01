Body found in Bridgeport harbor connected to stabbing investigation, police say

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Police reported Tuesday that the body that was found in the Bridgeport Harbor Monday is connected to their investigation of a domestic stabbing in September.
Police report that the body has been identified as Universal Yancey and that he “had an outstanding warrant for attempted murder stemming from the stabbing assault of his girlfriend last week in Bridgeport.”
In a series of tweets Friday, BPD reported that in late September Yancey had stabbed his girlfriend and fled the scene.
Yancey’s girlfriend was taken to the hospital and was listed as being in serious but stable condition.
On that same day, Yancey is reported to have stolen a 2013 Ford Focus that was later recovered by police.
On September 27th, detectives secured an arrest warrant for Yancey and charged him with Criminal Attempt at Murder.
Later that day, BPD asked the public for help finding Yancey and cautioned that “he is considered potentially armed and dangerous.”
Yancey’s body was found Monday near a power plant in the Bridgeport harbor.
Detectives are investigating the cause of death.