MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Branford man is facing charges after police say he used a stolen credit card more than 400 times.

Milford police say 43-year-old James Kozlowski made purchases from August 2017 to last December.

He’s accused of spending more than $74,000 on the victim’s card.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.