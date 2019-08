BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Branford man was arrested on voyeurism charges after allegedly watching a woman shower.

On Saturday evening, August 10th, Branford Police arrested Paul DeLuca, 45, on charges of Voyeurism and Disorderly Conduct.

Authorities arrested DeLuca at a local marina without incident after being notified of a man reportedly watching a female in the shower through a window in the area.

DeLuca is set to appear in New Haven Superior Court on August 20th.