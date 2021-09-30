Branford PD: 16-year-old charged with breach of peace after threatening with a BB gun

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Branford police are investigating after a juvenile was accused of threatening someone with a BB gun on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, Branford police received a call that a minor was being threatened with a handgun in the parking lot of the Community House.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, they discovered information that a 16-year-old boy was behind the threatening.

During the investigation, police came to the conclusion that the teen removed a facsimile handgun from his vehicle and held it at his side as he threatened the victim. The individual also showed the gun out of his vehicle’s sunroof.

Police say they arrested the 16-year-old and confiscated the gun, which was a BB gun.

Branford police charged the individual with first-degree threatening, carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree breach of peace, and a weapon in a motor vehicle.