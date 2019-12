BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Branford Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspected car thief.

Police say a man in his 20’s with a thin build and a tattoo on his inner left forearm is accused of stealing a car from In Shape Fitness in Branford.

If anyone has information related to the suspect’s identity or the crime, contact police.

