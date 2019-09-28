Branford police looking for man accused of stealing $1,500 Movado watch

BRANDORD Conn. (WTNH) — Branford police are looking for a man accused of stealing a high-end watch.

Officers said the man was seen on video taking a women’s 14 karat gold Movado watch, which is valued at $1,500.

***LOOKING TO IDENTIFY***Individual is observed on camera stealing a 14k women's gold Movado watch, valued at… Posted by Branford Police Department on Friday, September 27, 2019

The department posted pictures to Facebook and asked for the public’s help to identify him. Those with information are asked to call (203) 481-4241.

Officers did not say when or where the theft occurred.

Movado, which means “always in motion,” is an American watchmaker. The company also makes watches for other high-end brands like Coach.