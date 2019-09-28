Branford police looking for man accused of stealing $1,500 Movado watch

BRANDORD Conn. (WTNH) — Branford police are looking for a man accused of stealing a high-end watch.
Officers said the man was seen on video taking a women’s 14 karat gold Movado watch, which is valued at $1,500.
The department posted pictures to Facebook and asked for the public’s help to identify him. Those with information are asked to call (203) 481-4241.
Officers did not say when or where the theft occurred.
