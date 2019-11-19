Breaking bad: 2 chemistry professors accused of making meth in Arkansas school lab

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. (WTNH) — Two chemistry professors in Arkansas have been accused of “breaking bad” like Walter White.

Terry David Bateman, 45, and Bradley Allen Rowland, 40, were arrested on Nov. 15 for reportedly making meth.

According to KATV, Henderson State University’s science center, where the pair worked, was closed on Oct. 8 after someone reported a chemical odor.

University officials would not confirm if the methamphetamine was being made on campus.

The men were administrative leave since Oct. 11.

Nearly a month later, the pair was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and using drug paraphernalia.

KATV reports Rowland was once referred to as “Heisenberg” — Walter White’s drug persona — in a 2014 article in the university’s paper the Oracle Online.

He said “Breaking Bad” — which told the story of a high school chemistry teacher who made crystal meth to make money for his family, was a good show and that is was accurate.

“It was spot on and accurate when it came to the science, and, it has gotten a younger, newer generation interested in chemistry. I feel like it was a wonderful recruiting tool,” Rowland said.