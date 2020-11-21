7-month-old baby safe after car stolen from Hamden gas station; police investigating additional car theft

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating two vehicles thefts that occurred one-hour apart — with one involving a 7-month-old infant Saturday morning in Hamden.

Hamden PD were called on a report that a Honda CRV had been stolen from a business in the 2200 block of State Street at approximately 9:15 a.m. Upon discovery of this vehicle officers found it with the keys in the ignition and idling.

According to Hamden PD, sometime after 10:15 a.m. — an hour later — an employee of a local business near Dixwell Avenue and Homestead Avenue heard an unknown vehicle operator “beeping it’s horn frantically,” then observed a male emerge from a Nissan Rogue and run toward a Honda CRV, which had been waiting for him.

Around the same, a white 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport had been reported stolen from a gas station at 1624 Dixwell Avenue. It was reported that a baby was in the back of the vehicle at the time of the theft.

The Honda CRV drove at a high rate of speed headed southbound on Dixwell Avenue. The employee decided to approach the idling Nissan Rogue where he noticed an a 7-month-old infant secured in a car seat. The infant was not injured.

Officers determined the Nissan Rogue — which had been abandoned in the parking lot of an Enterprise rental car location — had been stolen moments earlier from the gas station, which was only a short distance away.

The operator of the Nissan Rogue had been handling a credit card issue and was distracted when the male suspect entered her vehicle and drove off with the infant, before abandoning it, police say. The relationship between the vehicle operator and the infant is currently unknown.

Police have not identified any suspect(s) in this incident are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Hamden Police Department at (203) 230-4000.