BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport Police Officer who has been arrested four times over the last few years, has been fired.

Steven Figueroa is facing Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence charges after and incident in June.

He was previously suspended without pay.

Bridgeport’s Police Chief says Figueroa, “is wholly unfit to serve as a police officer. This officer violated his oath of office and the public’s trust.”