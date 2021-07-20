Bridgeport furniture store owner accused of sexually assaulting customer at the business

Courtesy: Bridgeport Police

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police have arrested a man in connection to a sexual assault that took place at a furniture store.

Police said on Tuesday, members of the Fugitive Taskforce and Special Victims Unit took Hennwai Salem into custody on an arrest warrant.

Salem is accused of lurking a female customer to the basement of his furniture store, Salem Furniture. The victim told police she was asked to lay down and test a mattress. That’s when Salem told the victim the mattress was free and sexually assaulted her.

Bridgeport police said Salem was previously arrested in September of 2020 for third-degree sexual assault, second-degree unlawful restraint, and risk of injury to a child after three female victims made similar accusations.

