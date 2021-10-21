Bridgeport gang member admits to participating in courthouse shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– A Bridgeport man pleaded guilty in connection to a shooting in front of a courthouse in Jan. 2020, federal court says.

Asante Gaines, 24, also known as “Santi” pleaded guilty on Oct. 20 in New Haven to racketeering and attempted murder offenses stemming from participating in a Bridgeport gang.

According to court documents and statements, Bridgepolice and the U.S. Marshals Service have been investigating multiple Bridgeport-based gangs whose members are involved with narcotics trafficking, murder, and other acts of violence.

Gaines has been a member of “Green Homes Boyz” (GHB), a gang based at Greene Homes Housing Complex in Bridgeport’s north end.

Reports say members and associates of GHB distributed heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, committed violent attacks against rival gang members, and celebrate criminal conduct on social media websites.

In pleading guilty, Gaines admitted he assisted GHB to attempt to kill East End gang members and associated in front of a Bridgeport courthouse on Jan. 27. 2020.

Bridgeport Police responded to 172 Golden Hill Street after a shot-stopper detected 20 shots fired. When police arrived on the scene, four victims were shot inside a vehicle.

Report shows one victim was shot in the side of his chest and was paralyzed. A second victim sustained multiple gunshots wounds to his back, shoulder, and wrist.

Gaines pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to engage in a pattern of racketeering activity and one count of attempted murder and aiding and abetting.

Gaines is currently detained and his scheduled sentencing starts Feb. 7, 2022, in which Gaines faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 30 years.