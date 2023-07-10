BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A man wanted for homicide out of Bridgeport was taken into custody by law enforcement officers in Georgia on Monday, according to authorities.

Bridgeport police detectives confirmed with law enforcement officers in Fulton County Georgia that the man they had in their custody was 58-year-old Anthony Marion of Bridgeport.

Marion is wanted for an assault that caused the death of 68-year-old Gregory Williams.

Mugshot of Anthony Marion (IMAGE CREDIT: Bridgeport Police Department)

Marion is accused of assaulting Williams on Dec.3, 2020, and causing him injuries that led to his death on Oct. 10, 2022.

Authorities said Marion will be held in Georgia as a fugitive of justice as he is pending extradition to Connecticut, where he will be charged with murder.

He is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact Det. Keith Hanson at 203-581-5243 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.