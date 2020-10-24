Bridgeport man accused of murder, fleeing to Canadian border brought back to Connecticut

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man accused of murdering a Bridgeport woman and arrested trying to escape to Canada is now back in Connecticut to face charges.

Bridgeport Police say 30-year-old Corey Ramos was arrested in Vermont last week, and Vermont State Police held him as a fugitive. Ramos waived extradition back to Connecticut after a hearing in Vermont, according to police.

Connecticut State Police went to Vermont Friday to arrest Ramos and charge him in the murder of 40-year-old Jennifer Brelsford, who police say was found dead in a home on Goddard Avenue on Oct. 18. Police say Ramos shot and killed Brelsford, who was his ex-girlfriend.

Connecticut State Police brought Ramos back to Connecticut and will be held at the Bridgeport Police Department over the weekend. Ramos is being held on a $1 million bond and will be arraigned on Monday.