Bridgeport man accused of murder, fleeing to Canadian border brought back to Connecticut

Crime

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Corey Ramos, 30, of Bridgeport. Photo: Bridgeport Police

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man accused of murdering a Bridgeport woman and arrested trying to escape to Canada is now back in Connecticut to face charges.

Bridgeport Police say 30-year-old Corey Ramos was arrested in Vermont last week, and Vermont State Police held him as a fugitive. Ramos waived extradition back to Connecticut after a hearing in Vermont, according to police.

Connecticut State Police went to Vermont Friday to arrest Ramos and charge him in the murder of 40-year-old Jennifer Brelsford, who police say was found dead in a home on Goddard Avenue on Oct. 18. Police say Ramos shot and killed Brelsford, who was his ex-girlfriend.

Connecticut State Police brought Ramos back to Connecticut and will be held at the Bridgeport Police Department over the weekend. Ramos is being held on a $1 million bond and will be arraigned on Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss