Bridgeport man accused of shooting at car near youth baseball game

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A convicted felon faces charges after he allegedly fired gunshots at a passing car several feet away from a youth baseball game at Newfield Park in May.

Bridgeport Police arrested 34-year-old Julian Geter of Bridgeport Friday.

Police said Geter fired multiple gunshots at a passing car on May 15 at around 2 p.m., just feet away Newfield Park, where the opening day game for the Newfield Park Youth Baseball Association was taking place. A large crowd of children and adults ran for safety, police said.

Geter faces charges of reckless endangerment, risk of injury to a minor, criminal possession of a firearm, and illegal discharge of a weapon.

Superior Court Judge Tracy Lee Dayton called Geter “a danger to the community” at his arraignment.

The judge set his bond at $500,000.