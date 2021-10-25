Bridgeport man charged after using pepper spray inside business on Fairfield Avenue

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man faces several charges for allegedly using pepper spray on employees inside a business on Saturday.

Bridgeport Police were called to a business on Fairfield Avenue at around 4 p.m. Saturday for the reports of someone spraying a substance and running out.

Several employees had blood-stained eyes and mucus pouring from their noses, police said. Officers determined pepper spray was discharged.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Police identified the suspect, 28-year-old Freddie G Trowell, through witness accounts and on-scene camera footage. Trowell faces charges of second-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct.

Bond was set at $31,000 bond.