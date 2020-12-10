Bridgeport man charged in barbershop double shooting that killed worker

by: The Associated Press, WTNH.com Staff

Tavares Jefferson, 43, of Bridgeport. (Photo: Bridgeport Police)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP/WTNH) — A Bridgeport man has been arrested in connection with a barbershop shooting that killed an employee and wounded another.

Bridgeport police charged 43-year-old Tavares Jefferson on Thursday with murder, attempted murder and other crimes in the Oct. 2 shooting at the Quick Stop barbershop.

He was detained on $1 million bail pending a court arraignment.

Barbershop employee Jamain Allen was shot in the head multiple times and died, while another worker survived a gunshot wound to an arm.

Jefferson has several convictions and pending cases on drug charges. AP left a phone message seeking comment for his lawyer Thursday.

