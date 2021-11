BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man is charged with kidnapping in connection to a shooting in Waterbury last month.

Clifton Williams, 40, is back in Connecticut Wednesday. He was locked up in New Hampshire as a fugitive. Police say he shot a woman on Thomaston Ave. in October.

The woman was dropped off at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Bridgeport with a gunshot wound to her arm. Police say it was a domestic violence incident.