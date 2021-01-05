Bridgeport man charged with manslaughter in death of 4-month-old baby in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been charged with manslaughter in the 2019 death of a four-month-old baby who suffered head and neck injuries.

New Haven State’s Attorney Patrick Griffin says Angel Rodriguez, of Bridgeport, was arrested Monday and arraigned in New Haven Superior Court. A judge set bail at $500,000.

Police say Rodriguez was caring for the girl in New Haven on Nov. 8, 2019, when she became unresponsive. The chief medical examiner’s office says the cause of death was homicide by blunt impact injuries to her head and neck.

Police say Rodriguez denied injuring the baby. A message seeking comment was left for Rodriguez’s public defender.