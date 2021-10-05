Bridgeport man confesses to participating in gang-related shootings, now facing time in prsion

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Local Bridgeport man confesses to participating in a gang-related shooting, including the shooting in front of a Bridgeport state courthouse in Jan. 2020.

Bridgeport Police and U.S. Marshal Service have been investigating several Bridgeport-related gangs whose members are involved in narcotics trafficking, murder, and other acts of violence.

Court documents say Blackwell admitted that he and an associate shot and attempting to kill a member of another gang on Feb. 7, 2018. Blackwell also admitted he and others attempted to kill members and associates of another gang in front of a Bridgeport Courthouse on Jan. 27, 2020.

Police say Diomie Backwell, 24, has been a member of the “Greene Homes Boyz” gang. Members of this gang have been associated with distributing heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, and Percocet pills. Police say that the Greene Home Boyz gang has committed numerous acts of violence against rival gang members and individuals.

According to court documents, members of this gang have also committed acts of intimidation, and made threats to deter potential witnesses to their crimes, and protect themselves against police. Blackwell appeared in YouTube videos and social media posts where firearms can be seen.

According to court documents, Blackwell pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to engage in a pattern of racketeering activity. The maximum number of years Blackwell is facing with this defense is 20 years.

Blackwell has been detained since August 6 and is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 28.

Stay up to date with the latest information at WTNH.com and the News 8 App.