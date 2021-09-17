BRIDGEPORT PD: 16-year-old charged for murder of an August homicide

Crime
BRIDGEPORT, Conn., (WTNH)– Bridgeport Detective Hanson arrested and charged a 16-year-old suspect and with murder on Friday, after investigating a homicide in late August.

Police have been investigating the homicide of Jamel Hayden since August 28. According to Detective, the alleged suspect and an accomplice attempted to rob Hayden of $250 worth of marijuana. When the victim refused to give up the marijuana, the alleged suspect was shot in the back.

The 16-year-old teenager is being charged with murder, felony murder, first-degree criminal attempt at robbery, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

His bond is set at $3,000,000.

Detective Hanson is still investigating this homicide and believes that one more arrested is to be expected.

