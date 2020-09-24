Bridgeport PD investigate homicide after man found with gunshot wounds in car crash

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot inside of a car that had crashed in Bridgeport on Wednesday morning.

Police say that just after 8 a.m., dispatch received several 911 calls reporting shots fired on Fox Street, near Canfield Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene to find a one car crash at the intersection of Fox Street and Canfield Avenue. A man was then found inside of that car slumped over in the driver’s seat with apparent gunshot wounds to his torso.

The 44-year-old victim was pronounced dead on scene. Police are not releasing his identity until his family is notified.

Detectives say that the crime scene remains active and that they are collecting a “significant amount of evidence.” There is no word on any suspects at this time or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the homicide is urged to contact detectives at 203-581-5224, or call 203-576-TIPS.