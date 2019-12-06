Bridgeport PD investigate suspected armed robbery attempt

Breaking News
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police are investigating a suspected armed robbery attempt at the Famous Pizza restaurant on Thursday.

According to police, a narcotics officer was initially inside of Famous Pizza when a masked man armed with a firearm entered the restaurant. The suspect saw the officer, fled into a waiting vehicle and escaped.

Officers say patrons alerted police of another masked man outside of Famous Pizza. Police were able to detain the second suspect, and determined he was not connected to the earlier incident and was released.

Police believe the armed masked man intended to commit a robbery. No other details were released.

