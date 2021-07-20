Bridgeport PD searching for suspect of deadly stabbing on Whitney Avenue

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police are investigating a homicide on Whitney Avenue early Tuesday morning and searching for the suspect responsible.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Whitney Ave. at around 3:38 a.m. Tuesday regarding a “possible assault with a dangerous weapon.”

Upon arrival, police found a 61-year-old man deceased with multiple stab wounds.

A witness told police 41-year-old Ricardo Garcia of Bridgeport stabbed the victim. Garcia then left the scene in his red 2010 Nissan Pathfinder with CT license plate AW-74910. Police said Garcia is an undocumented immigrant from El Salvador.

Police were provided with a recent photo of Garcia below:

41-year-old Ricardo Garcia of Bridgeport (Photo: Bridgeport Police)

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgeport police at 203-576-TIPS (8477).

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.