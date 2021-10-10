Bridgeport PD investigating stabbing that injured one on Kossuth Street

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Police are investigating a stabbing incident that injured one person Saturday afternoon.

At 2:10 p.m., police and ambulance were dispatched to the 700 block of Kossuth Street for reports of several people fighting and a possible stabbing.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. That victim told police they did not know who attacked them; police say the victim is not cooperating with authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BPD at 203-576-TIPS.