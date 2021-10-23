Bridgeport PD locates firearms and ammunition in resident’s apartment

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut State Police and Bridgeport Police Department charges man with firearm violations on Friday, Oct. 22.

Members of CPS, along with BPD and Statewide Narcotics executed a search warrant for a residence located at 84 Holly Ave. Apt. D in Bridgeport.

Police say this warrant was a result of an investigation of a convicted felon, Al-Malik Shabazz, 53, who was in illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

During the investigation, police located one loaded illegal Taurus semi-auto 9mm handgun and numerous rounds of assorted ammunition. Shabazz was transported to Troop G and was charged with firearm violations.

Police say Shabazz has priors for first and second robbery. He was also wanted out of another jurisdiction for failure to appear in court.

Shabazz was held on a $400,000 bond for a court appearance date at GA #2 due to the serious nature of the investigation.