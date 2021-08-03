Bridgeport PD: Man arrested in daytime shooting investigation from February

Crime

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police obtained an arrest warrant Monday morning for Dominique Jones, a suspect in a daytime shooting that happened on February 16.

The shooting occurred on the intersection of Maplewood and Howard Avenue in Bridgeport. Jones has previously been charged and convicted on unrelated firearm charges.

This arrest was made in collaboration with Bridgeport PD Detectives, Federal Agents, along with the United States Marshals Service.

Jones has been charged with:

  • Conspiracy to commit Assault with a Firearm  
  • Illegal Discharge of a Firearm  
  • Reckless Endangerment, 1st Degree  
  • Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Jones’ bond has been set at $250,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss