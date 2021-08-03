Bridgeport PD: Man arrested in daytime shooting investigation from February

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police obtained an arrest warrant Monday morning for Dominique Jones, a suspect in a daytime shooting that happened on February 16.

The shooting occurred on the intersection of Maplewood and Howard Avenue in Bridgeport. Jones has previously been charged and convicted on unrelated firearm charges.

This arrest was made in collaboration with Bridgeport PD Detectives, Federal Agents, along with the United States Marshals Service.

Jones has been charged with:

Conspiracy to commit Assault with a Firearm

Illegal Discharge of a Firearm

Reckless Endangerment, 1st Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Jones’ bond has been set at $250,000.