Bridgeport PD: Man wanted for shooting ex found dead following standoff

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– A man is dead after he allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend before barricading himself in a Bridgeport home on Sunday night.

Police say that at around 8:32 p.m., officers responded to shots fired in the area of 250 Gilman Street, where they couldn’t find a victim on scene.

However, soon after, officers met with a 21-year-old woman who had been shot by her ex-boyfriend, while she was sitting in her car on Gilman Street with another woman and a 3-year-old child.

The victim was treated at St. Vincent’s Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the left arm. The other woman and child were not injured.

Police then tracked the ex-boyfriend, identified as 28-year-old Jovan Boyd, to 360 Pacific Street. He engaged officers in a foot pursuit before going inside of a residence and refusing to come out.

According to police, Boyd indicated that he was armed and would not surrender. He spoke to a police negotiator but officers say they lost telephone contact with him at 3:15 a.m.

By 6:15 a.m. Monday, officers say they used specialized equipment that was brought to the scene and found Boyd deceased in the basement from an apparent gunshot wound.

The incident remains under investigation by detectives at this time.