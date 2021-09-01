Bridgeport PD: Three men arrested on attempted assault, weapons charges

Fire firearms seized and suspect BMW in background. Three Bridgeport men were arrested following a report of shots fired on Park Street. They were apprehended on Housatonic Ave. (Photos: Bridgeport police)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Three Bridgeport men were arrested Tuesday and are facing assault attempt and weapons charges, according to police.

Bridgeport Police said they were called to the 100 block on Park Street around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday on a report of shots fired.

Police found an abundance of shell casings, as well as vehicles and a home struck by gunfire.

The suspect vehicle, a BMW X5, was seen near the East Washington Avenue Bridge. Police tried to conduct a motor vehicle stop. Police said the BMW first turned onto Housatonic Ave., and the occupants threw four handguns from the vehicle. The vehicle ultimately stopped near the intersection with North Washington Ave.

Police recovered the four firearms along with high-capacity magazines. Police said a citizen on Park Street was a target during the incident.

As a result, police placed the three suspects in the BMW under arrest:

43-year-old Carlos Moreno was the driver of the BMW. He was charged with: Assault in the 1st Degree, Weapons in a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, Possession of Narcotics, Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle, and Misuse of Plates. Bond is set to $250,000 and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Passenger 43-year-old Jose Padilla was charged with Criminal Attempt Assault in the 1st Degree, Weapons in a Motor Vehicle, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Possession of a High Capacity Magazine, Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Bond is set to $1 million and is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

19-year-old Luis Blandin, another passenger, was charged with criminal attempt at assault 1st Degree, Weapons in a Motor Vehicle, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Possession of a High Capacity Magazine, Reckless endangerment in the 1st Degree, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Bond is set at $1 million and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with additional information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Angel Llanos, at 203-581-5229 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.