BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department announced they will be addressing the police-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday morning.

According to officers, Acting Police Chief Rebeca Garcia and CT State Trooper Dorelus will provide information on the early morning shooting today.

The press conference is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. at the BPD Headquarters on Congress Street.

