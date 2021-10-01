Bridgeport PD: Two individuals suffer from gun wounds after shots fired on Catherine St.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Bridgeport Police are investigating after receiving multiple calls regarding a shooting at the 300th block of Catherine St early Friday morning.

According to reports, BPD and Americal Medical Response were dispatched to the scene and found two individuals suffering from non-life-threatening wounds.

One individual was shot in the leg and the other was grazed on the head.

BPD and its Detective Bureau are still investigating the incident.

Bridgeport police ask anyone with information should contact the BPD at 2-30576-TIPS

