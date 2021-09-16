Police: Victim suffers eye injury in Bridgeport carjacking

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH ) — Bridgeport Police are investigating after a person was injured in a carjacking on Fairfield Avenue Thursday morning.

Police say an officer was on their way to an unrelated call when they were flagged down at Fairfield Avenue and Norman Street by a person reporting an assault just after 8:30 a.m.

The victim sustained an eye injury and was treated at the scene.

Police say three Black men and a white woman fled in the victim’s vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-576-TIPS.