Bridgeport Police charge man in April 2020 homicide

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — After a year-and-a-half-long investigation, Bridgeport Police charged a man in an April 2020 homicide.

Bridgeport Police said Calvin Williams, 32, was brought to court and served with an arrest warrant Friday in connection to the homicide of Eduardo Jimenez.

Williams is already incarcerated on unrelated charges, police said.

Williams is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree reckless endangerment, carrying a pistol without a permit, and criminal possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $1 million.