BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting in the city that left one man dead.

Officers responded to the area of East Main and Arctic Streets Wednesday night just before 9 p.m. and found a man lying unresponsive on the ground in front of Shorty’s Deli.

The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Police said he was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

The victim, identified as a 59-year-old man, appears to be the only person targeted in this isolated incident, police said.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with details regarding the crime is urged to contact Detective Thomas Harper at (203) 581-5239 or via the Bridgeport police tips line at (203) 576-TIPS.

