Bridgeport Police investigate robbery on Crescent Ave and Harriet Street

BRIDGEPORT Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Police are investigating a robbery on Crescent Ave and Harriet Street early Sunday morning.

The Emergency Communication Center received a call at 12:45 a.m. with reports of a man and his friend having been robbed by three men with firearms.

The suspects stole the money from the two friends and fled east on Pulaski Street towards Kossuth Street.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stay updated with WTNH.com and the News 8 app as further information becomes available.