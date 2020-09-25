Bridgeport police investigating killing of 27-year-old man who was shot in the chest

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was shot and killed on Thursday.

Just before 8 p.m., officers were called to 600 block of Union Avenue after reports of shots fired.

When police arrived, they were met by the victim’s family, who were in the process of taking him to Bridgeport Hospital after he had been shot in the chest.

The victim, later identified as Raymond Sierra, died at the hospital.

Police did not release any information about a possible suspect.

Those with information are asked to call Detective Cintron at (203) 581-5227 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-8477.

This is the second homicide police are investigating on Thursday. Earlier in the day, a man was found shot inside of a car that had crashed at the intersection of Fox Street and Canfield Avenue.