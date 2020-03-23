Bridgeport police make arrest in February shooting homicide

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police arrested the suspect of a shooting homicide made back in February of this year.

According to police, Victor Arroyo, 22 of Bridgeport, believe he became upset with the victim, identified as Phillip Ingram, because he was almost struck by the victim’s car as he was walking on East Main Street. Police say Arroyo threw a bin at Ingram’s car and brandished a gun.

Ingram then called 911 and followed Arroyo as he walked away. Before police arrived, Ingram confronted Arroyo and was shot multiple times, according to police.

Victor Arroyo was arrested and charged with murder and carrying a pistol without a permit. He is being held on a $2 million bond.