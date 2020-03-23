1  of  2
Breaking News
Police investigate after 3 people found dead in Norwalk garage Financial markets slip despite Fed announcing further intervention

Bridgeport police make arrest in February shooting homicide

Crime

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Bridgeport Police Department

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police arrested the suspect of a shooting homicide made back in February of this year.

According to police, Victor Arroyo, 22 of Bridgeport, believe he became upset with the victim, identified as Phillip Ingram, because he was almost struck by the victim’s car as he was walking on East Main Street. Police say Arroyo threw a bin at Ingram’s car and brandished a gun.

Ingram then called 911 and followed Arroyo as he walked away. Before police arrived, Ingram confronted Arroyo and was shot multiple times, according to police.

Victor Arroyo was arrested and charged with murder and carrying a pistol without a permit. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss