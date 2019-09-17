Bridgeport police make arrest in June homicide

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– An arrest was made Monday in a Bridgeport homicide that happened back in June.

Police say that officers have served an arrest warrant to 35-year-old Eugene Brown, of Bridgeport, after the warrant was obtained by the lead detective on the homicide of Anthony McKinstry.

McKinstry was killed at 684/686 Bishop Avenue on June 24th, of this year.

Brown was charged with Murder, Use of a Firearm for A,B,C Felony, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit.

He was held on a $1 million bond.