Bridgeport police searching for man accused of carjacking, intentionally striking police car

Bridgeport, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department’s Robbery/Burglary Unit is searching for a man accused of carjacking and intentionally striking a patrol car occupied by a police officer.

On Tuesday, Aug. 24, the suspect engaged Brideport police in a pursuit in a stolen white 2021 Honda HRV bearing New York registration KNA-7998. During the chase, he intentionally struck a police cruiser with an officer inside.

The suspect is also wanted in a carjacking on Carleton Ave. on Aug. 11 that left a victim harmed.

From that incident, surveillance video shows the suspect wearing a white Adidas tee-shirt and driving the stolen Honda.

The suspect, along with two other individuals, is part of a group believed to be stealing and transporting vehicles between Bridgeport and Westchester County, New York. They also are believed to have been engaged with the New York State Police on I-87.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Department’s tip-line at (203) 576-TIPS (8477), or the Robbery/Burglary Unit at (203) 581-5293. You can remain anonymous.

