Bridgeport police sergeant arrested on sex assault, risk of injury to minor charges

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– A Bridgeport police sergeant has been arrested on sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor charges on Friday.

Police say that at around 2:45 p.m., Sergeant Ivan Delgado, a thirteen year veteran with the Bridgeport Police Department, was arrested and served with a warrant charging him with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of risk of injury to a minor.

According to police, Delgado was immediately placed on administrative leave without pay, in concurrence with the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

“After consideration and review of all preliminary information, I have placed him on administrative leave without pay. Sergeant Delgado’s hearing will be within 10 business days,” said Chief Rebeca Garcia.

A $250,000 bond was set for Delgado.

There were no further details regarding his arrest released at this time.

