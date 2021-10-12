Bridgeport woman shot on Connecticut Avenue

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
bridgeport police cruiser

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Police are investigating after a woman was shot on Connecticut Avenue Monday.

Police said a shot spotter was activated late Monday night near the 500 block of Connecticut Ave.

Shortly after, Bridgeport Hospital called in a report of a female walking into the building, suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the shoulder.

Bridgeport Police discovered two vehicles that were struck by gunfire during the incident on Connecticut Avenue and Sixth Street.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss