Bridgeport woman shot on Connecticut Avenue

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Police are investigating after a woman was shot on Connecticut Avenue Monday.

Police said a shot spotter was activated late Monday night near the 500 block of Connecticut Ave.

Shortly after, Bridgeport Hospital called in a report of a female walking into the building, suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the shoulder.

Bridgeport Police discovered two vehicles that were struck by gunfire during the incident on Connecticut Avenue and Sixth Street.