BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport woman with a newborn baby was shot on Shelton Street Tuesday night.

Police responded to Shelton Street around 5:25 p.m. and found that the 28-year-old woman and her one-month-old child were forced into a gold-colored Acura car, which fled the scene before officers arrived. Police located the woman and her child on Huntington Road.

While the woman was uncooperative with first responders and stated she was unharmed, she was taken to an area hospital by family members for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. She is in stable condition.

The child was reported to be in good health.

Police said they were unable to locate a suspect on Huntington Road.

This is a domestic violence incident where the women knew her attacker, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to reach out to Detective Kenneth McKenna at (203) 581-5245 or reach out via the tips line at (203) 576-TIPS.