NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A federal grand jury in New Haven returned an indictment Tuesday charging a Bristol man with sex trafficking and other related offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney for the state of Connecticut and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to court documents, 37-year-old David Marshall ‘Saint’ of Bristol trafficked a woman between January and April 2022. Marshall reportedly sold the victim for commercial sex and repeatedly sexually assaulted and beat the woman, if she did not follow his orders.

Court documents stated Marshall controlled the victim by supplying her with fentanyl and threatening to harm her family. The victim attempted to escape from Marshall in March and obtained an order of protection against him after he was arrested by Cromwell police for threatening to kill her, court documents said.

On April 27, Marshall was arrested again by police in Freeport, Maine after severely beating the victim. While Marshall was in jail he contacted the victim in violation of the protection order and attempted to coerce her not to cooperate with police and to prostitute herself for money to bail him out of jail, court documents said.

According to court documents, Marshall contacted another individual from jail in an attempt to remotely erase evidence on his cellphone, that had already been secured by the FBI.

The indictment charges Marshall with one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, coercion, one count of attempted obstruction of sex trafficking enforcement and one count of interstate violation of a protection order.