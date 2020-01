BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bristol man who confessed to killing his wife will be in court on Wednesday.

37-year-old Eddie Torres admitted to killing his wife in early January. Police say on January 9, they found Torres’ wife in an apartment with stab wounds. She died at the hospital.

Torres is charged with murder and is being held on a million dollars bond. His wife’s name has not been made public.