Bristol PD: Man charged with second-degree assault after shots fired near Chestnut Street

BRISTOL Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol Police is charging a man with second-degree assault after receiving calls of shots being fired near Chestnut St. early Friday morning.

When responding police arrived at the scene, they located a parked car that was struck by gunfire multiple times.

Report says the owner of the car was found afterward and reported he had been assaulted earlier in the morning by a man named Jack Allen. He claimed that after the assault, Allen left with a weapon and fired it into his car.

Officers from the Patrol Division responded to Allen’s address in Bristol and attempted to contact Allen. Bristol police detectives started to investigate the case alongside the patrol officers.

During the investigation, officers gathered information to believe Allen was the shooter and may have access to an assault-type weapon.

The Central Regional Emergency Response Team was activated and Allen’s home, where he was found hiding in his house. Detectives found an assault rifle in his car.

Responding officers took him into custody shortly before 8:00 p.m.

Police charged Allen with the following:

Illegal possession of an assault weapon

Illegal disharge of a firearm

Second-degree criminal mischief

Second-degree assault

Second-degree breach of peace

Allen is being held on a $150,000 bond pending arraignment at New Britain Superior Court.